Last Minute Shoppers Hit the Mall

With Christmas only 2 days away, plenty of people have been spending their Friday hitting the stores. But between the traffic, full parking lots, crowds and lines, why would someone wait this long to do their shopping?

“It”s just the first opportunity we've had,” says Judy Vanwinkle of Carl Junction.

“I'm just a procrastinator, I wait until the last minute when I get paid to do my Christmas shopping,” says Lisa Aguilar of Nevada, Missouri.

“I always do my stocking stuffers right before, always on Christmas Eve there’s at least 1 thing I have to go get,” says Joplin resident Julia Garrison.

"It’s kind of fun to do the last minute procrastination I guess,” adds Randall Henson of Verona.

A survey by the National Retail Federation found that 12% of people were waiting until the today, just 2 days before presents need to be wrapped and under the tree, to do holiday shopping. That might induce stress for some, but others say it is part of their annual Christmas tradition.

"It’s funny because I’m there with all the other men. I was just advising another guy there at the perfume counter of what to get. It’s always been like so it’s a fun thing. Why change it now, it’s worked for me for 20 years,” says Joplin resident John Motzaedi.

There are procrastinators every year, many local stores and the Northpark Mall extending hours this week to help out those who wait. But some say there are benefits to putting shopping off until the last minute.

“Some of the bargains are a little better today so you might get something at a really good buy today,” says Rebecca Brassart of Columbus.

And with some planning and a good attitude, many say the crowds have been bearable.

“Hey, I am off work, its right before Christmas, put a smile on your face,” says Garrison.

Regardless of when the gifts were purchased, there will be many happy four state residents this Christmas.

Traffic has been more congested around the mall. The Joplin Police Department posted on its Facebook page that they've seen an increase in minor crashes on Rangeline Road during this shopping season.