Pittsburg Church Feeds 800 for Christmas

Pittsburg residents celebrate Christmas, hundreds of people joining together for a community dinner. It’s the 7th year of the RJ Taylor Community Christmas Dinner, at the Presbyterian Church.

For many Christmas has become about what's waiting under the tree but members of the Pittsburg Presbyterian Church spend the holiday remembering the true meaning of December 25th.

“It’s easy to get wrapped up in the materialistic things of Christmas and Christmas is fun. But the underlying reason of it is obviously the birth of Christ and it’s just a great time of year to remind us that there are bigger needs than ourselves and that we always need to look for reasons to give back to our community,” says congregate Blake Benson.

That’s why the Benson family was up early this Christmas, not opening presents but preparing food, loading cars with meals to be delivered to community members, and serving 800 people along with dozens of other volunteers.

“People that are home alone, people that may be hungry today, people who maybe want to serve others. This is really a cross section of our community that gathers here,” says Pastor at the church KO Noonoo.

“Pittsburg is such a special community and a community that really supports itself and this is a great example of that. There are those that are in need that are here but there are also those that just come enjoy being with other people and visiting,” says Benson.

And simply spending time together is really what the RJ Taylor Community Christmas Dinner is all about.

“More than anything I hope they have a chance to connect with someone. Here is a day that we set aside to do something helpful, something meaningful. I hope that they think, I put some time, I put some effort into it and I feel blessed in doing that and maybe I was a blessing to someone else,” says Noonoo.

It’s also the lesson Benson hopes his oldest son Brayden remembers as he serves others.

“It’s coming together giving back to those that maybe are less fortunate than you are and remembering that,” says Benson.

The free dinner is funded on donations alone. A few years ago the church received a $10,000 donation to help keep the Christmas day tradition going.