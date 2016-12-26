After Christmas Shoppers Hunt Discounts on Holiday Decorations and More

The state of Missouri has an app now to make it easy for any family to find a summer feeding site to access two free meals a day this summer. But officials say the program in Joplin schools providing free food to any child under age eighteen is underutilized.More >>
Upward Bound is giving high school students the chance to experience a variety of career opportunities from medicine to crime and punishment.
Two hundred fifty high school students are spending part of the summer at Crowder College in the program.
A Missouri program that helps seniors pay for pharmaceuticals is about to end. The Missouri Senior RX program coverage expires at the end of this month. For Virginia Knight that is not good news.More >>
Pittsburg high school’s halls are bustling with construction crews. CDL Electric and Trane crews are installing new piping for seventy-nine heat pumps being replaced that cool and warm individual classrooms.More >>
The Annie E. Casey kids count books gives Kansas a high rank when it comes to child well-being. 15th overall and 7th nationwide for economic conditions for kids.More >>
22 year old Tayler Anderson and his friend 21 year old Gage Williams both of Carthage, were shot early Tuesday morning near Sarcoxie, Missouri.
Anderson died at the scene, a field located at county road thirty and Gum road.
One hundred kids at MSSU for Lifetime Sports Academy. Campers alternate between activities that get them moving like Crossfit for kids, bowling, golf, archery, canoeing and fishing. Activities that they can really participate in for a lifetime.More >>
Law enforcement, firefighters and all local government were in the spotlight today for the Leadership Joplin program. People in business, education and other fields spend six months in the program that creates connections which pay for the community too.More >>
The Joplin school board has approved a new salary schedule for teachers with an across the board 1.8% increase.More >>
There's a new craze that's taking kids and adults to local parks and walking trails. Joplin area rocks. It’s a facebook group that encourages people to paint, hide, and hunt rocks.More >>
