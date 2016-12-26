Consumers Find Best Car Deals After Christmas

According to data from truecar.com the best day to purchase a vehicle is December 26th.

Shauna Germiniani knew the exact car she would buy when she drove to Roper Kia in Joplin.

"I'm a dental hygienist and I like teeth and I like white things, so I got a white car," Germiniani said sitting in her new Kia Soul. "It looks like a molar!"

Johnny Murray is selling it to her.

"Why wouldn't you buy a car during Christmas season?," Murray said. "Ending a good year and beginning a new one, why wouldn't you buy a car for December? Who wouldn't?"

Aside from the un-subtle sales pitch, there are legitimate reasons to buy after the biggest shopping holiday of the year.

"Dealers, of course, are trying to hit end of year numbers," Roper Kia owner Jack Frost said. "So if they're short on some numbers, particularly for the month or the year, they're more motivated to make some more deals."

Salesmen like Murray are trying to meet their goals. Also trying to earn what's called a volume bonus incentive.

"Every salesman, every dealer really, at the end of the month is looking for that final push to get those numbers," Frost said. "Because when the month ends we erase the boards and it all goes back to zero."

That board being the tally for car sales.

"So this particular guy said he wanted to sell 20," Frost said pointing at the dry erase board listing the sales consultant's total sold vehicles and goals. "Right now he's at 9 and a half."

According to truecar.com, right now dealers are clearing excess inventory to earn bonuses and avoid paying taxes on unsold vehicles.

"At the end of the year it's all about crunch time," sales consultant Josh Stiffler said. Adding that the end of the year is also just a busier time for dealers. So manufacturers gear sales around the season.

"Rebates or incentive money that goes in to help some of these deals done that weren't done earlier," Stiffler said.

Experts say other times to find good vehicle deals include the days after Thanksgiving, along with Memorial and Labor Day weekends.