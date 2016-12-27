Church Celebrates the 7th Annual R.J. Taylor Community Christmas Day Dinner

All told, about 716 meals were served on Christmas day. Volunteers came from as far as Columbus, KS to help makes this year’s R.J. Taylor Community Christmas Day Dinner a success.

While the dinner was hosted at the Pittsburg Presbyterian church, significant contributions from various churches and community groups made it possible. This year, St. John’s Lutheran church contributed servers and salads. The First United Methodist Church sent over some pies and volunteers. First Christian Church and First Church of the Nazarene (PittNaz) each contributed 25 pies. Our friends at Bowen Tree Farm graced the occasion with three Christmas trees while dozens of volunteers filled many roles to make this celebration possible.

And to think, it all happened right here in Pittsburg, at the corner of 6th and Pine, and on Christmas day, of all days. Is there a better way to celebrate Jesus’ birthday than to feed the hungry, comfort those who are alone and give willing hands and hearts an opportunity to serve their neighbors?

We Give Thanks.

(Press Release via Pittsburg Presbyterian Church)