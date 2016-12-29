JHS Students/Teachers Remember Betty Robinson-Gray as Life Changer

?

A former Joplin high school teacher is being remembered as one who had a big impact on the lives of her student's.

Betty Robinson-Gray passed away on Tuesday.



“Another thing I loved about her she always called us Miss Smith or Mr. Smith. Always was respectful and taught us to be respectful.”

Skye Divine remember her former teacher Betty Robinson-Gray as someone who was funny yet serious about educating her students.She looks back at little notes on her "all about me" psychology project.

The handwritten messages were something teacher Betty Robinson- Gray wrote on all assignments.

Divine said, “Having her words in here, they meant so much to me. She became much more than a teacher at that time. She became a role model in my life. A woman I admired, honored, and respected.”



Divine had already taken history with the teacher who came to be known as Miss RG to most students. She chose her for psychology. And say's RG’s advice helped restore a struggling relationship with her mother.

Divine read the handwritten message in her old notebook from RG, “one, talk straight to your mom, find one thing you have in common and go from there.”



During her thirty-nine years of teaching with Joplin high school, Robinson-Gray taught everything from psychology and world history to parenting and understanding law. Students said, it wasn’t what she taught but how that made the biggest difference.



Denise Krolman, one of her students who became a teacher herself working with Robinson-Gray said, "You walked into her classroom and she just exuded this independence and you are who you are, don’t be afraid to be who you are. Be strong."



Krolman said, “She helped students find that person.”



Former RG student Valerie Searcy said, "She was a really tough teacher but you wanted to do well for her. You wanted to succeed in her class and it was a lot of learning more about yourself."



"That’s my grandma, that’s my grandma that’s making all these life changing events for all these students," said an awestruck Jeremy Robinson her grandson. Jeremy also went to Joplin high and had his grandmother for a teacher twice but he didn’t dare call her Grandma. He said he slipped once and was pulled aside and told in the classroom, she’s Mrs. Robinson-Gray or Miss RG. He said her love for students though went beyond class time. "She was very in-tuned. She was like let’s talk about. Let’s talk about what’s going on at home. Cause she picked up on stuff. If kids acted up in school she knew something’s going on at home."



Krolman commented on teaching at the same time as Robinson-Gray. She said, "I earned from her everyday. She just was never afraid to step in and say look at in this frame, in this perspective, in their shoes."



Searcy said, “honestly, the impact of what she did for students and for human beings, that will be felt for generations to come.



And Jeremy agreed. "It makes me feel great, makes feel she has a legacy. She left a legacy."



And now Skye, a stay at home mom, is planning to return to college to become a history teacher like Miss RG.

Robinson-Gray was nominated regularly for the golden apple teaching award and won twice.

