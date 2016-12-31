Chilly 5K kicks off resolutions

The Chilly 5K put on by Joplin Family YMCA brings in a record-breaking 491 runners, breaking the previous record of 479 runners.

Runners took to the starting line at the YMCA-South location and crossed the finish line at the Family YMCA near Freeman Hospital on McIntosh Circle. It was a time to set new goals for some.

"You know this was actually the finish of my 2016 goal to run 366 miles. So I finished that today. So next year I'm going to run a half-marathon," Derek Wade of Riverton said.

"I need to improve my time a little bit. I've kind of slacked off and slowed down some, but I'm going to improve my time by a minute or two on a 5K. I'm supposed to get a pacemaker in maybe a month or so and I think that will help me keep my energy up better," Calvin Brous of Liberal, MO said.

"I've never ran a race at the beginning of the year before, so hopefully I can keep it going and stay in shape all year this year," Madison Beecher of Carl Junction said.

"I like it because I like to run so this encourages people to get out and run instead of going out, drinking and being stupid," Jason Ghumm of Pratt, Kan. said.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Y's annual campaign, allowing more people to take care of YMCA programs and memberships.