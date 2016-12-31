JPD warns of THC gummy candy dangers

On December 29th, 2016, while investigating a motor vehicle crash officers with the Joplin Police Department located gummy bear candies that tested positive for THC. We wanted to warn our community that this has been located in our city and therefore wanted to let everyone know that there is a potential for their children to come into contact with the candy. THC is a derivative from the cannabis plant and is a schedule 1 controlled substance by Missouri Statute. Several safety concerns are associated with the oral ingestion of THC in candy form. Some of those concerns are as follows: The candy form is attractive to smaller children, It is difficult to control the amount of THC ingests and can lead to overdose, Ingesting of THC is slower to take effect, so people consume more, however the effects last longer, Operating a motor vehicle or other equipment can become hazardous due to decreased motor skills. Paying attention to the way candies are package can be an indicator if they contain THC. If the candies are in there original packaging and contain THC it should be noticed on the list of ingredients. If the THC has been added after production typically they will not be in their original packaging. Also this is a good opportunity for parents to talk with their children about accepting items from strangers or friends that may pose a risk. If you believe you or someone you know is overdosing from ingesting THC seeking medical attention will be needed. If symptoms from the poison exposure have already developed, call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222 immediately. If the individual collapses, has a seizure, has trouble breathing or can’t be awakened, call 911 right away.