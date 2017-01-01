"If My People" starts 2017 on hopeful note

Despite a rather violent start to 2017 with several shootings in the region, including Springfield and Kansas City, one Joplin building was filled with a sense of peacefulness and hope.

Victory Ministry and Sports Complex hosted their "If My People" call to prayer as a way to start 2017 with hope in their hearts.

"Considering the change at the highest level of government and things that will be changing for our nation and we decided to take the Bible quite literally and it says "inquire to the Lord of wisdom" so that's what we're doing," Jack (Jef) Frost said.

Frost opened the vigil with welcoming members to the year 2017 and in prayer for our country and city in this transition period that's sure to come with changes.

"Well I really think the whole key word is changes, because we know it's going to. We don't know how fast or how slow, but we do know it is in God's hands," Frost said.

Some participants came and swayed to the worship music, others read or studied on the sides.

"I'm really focusing on forward and not in the past, being a better me for the world around me. For me, it's a big thing of learning how I'm not in control of my life. And actually when I try to control my life, I'm not very good at it," Bud Huffman, of Kenya said.

Those in attendance enjoyed a colorful sunset on their way in to the service.

"2017 looks like a new start for a lot of people, whether you've got a troubled past or just history in lots of different areas, you know we always look at the new year as a new beginning," Jeremy Fregia of Neosho said.

"If My People" plans to meet on the first Saturday of every month. The next vigil is February 4 at 10 a.m. at Victory Ministry and Sports Complex.