Neosho Funds Body Cameras for Police

Updated:
NEOSHO, MISSOURI -

The Neosho City Council unanimously approves to cover the cost of eight body cameras and one in-car system for the Neosho Police Department. 

Neosho Police Chief David Kennedy said body cameras will be a tool for public safety as well as law enforcement, and he's wanted his past two years as chief. It's now possible with a grant from the city's insurance carrier. 

"My main goal is protection of the officers," Kennedy said. "Capture the incident as the incident happens. Also protect the citizens as well"

Interim City Manager Dana Daniel says it would not be possible for the city to pay for the $11,955 worth of equipment without the grant covering $8,745, or 75% of the cost. Neosho is on the hook for $3,355. 

"We had to make sure that we didn't get into a system that was gonna cost us more than we could afford even with the grant funds," Daniel said. 

The cameras Neosho PD is buying will record through entire 12-hour shifts, footage will store in-house, and can not be edited. 

"Our officers, they do things right, they do things by the book," Daniel said. "This will just support that fact. And it keeps everyone honest."

Chief Kennedy's hope is to expand cameras to all of Neosho's 26 officers, over time. 

"A lot of the officers really want them," Kennedy said. "They also see what's going on around the country and the trends and they also want the protection for themselves."

Chief Kennedy says he expects to have the cameras bought and ready for use in 30 days. 

