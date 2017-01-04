Hurts Donut Opens in Joplin

The donut craze in Joplin began around 5 o'clock last night with folks lining up for the opening of the new Hurts Donut location on Rangeline. The first 100 in line were entered into a drawing to win free donuts for life.

Cut, fried, frosted and ready to serve. It's with assembly line procession that staff at Hurts Donut handle the opening day crowd.

“We’ve already had such a warm welcome. I can't believe how many campers were out front waiting for the doors to open, we gave out our first 100 tickets right at 5 a.m. when we opened,” says founder Kas Clegg.

She and her husband opened their first shop in Springfield. Just a few years later, this is the 10th location and they've hit $10 million in sales.

They typically wouldn't open to a population as small as Joplin, but demand was just too high.

“We’re super excited, we literally live right down the road, like walking distance so we're super excited,” says Joplin resident Brittany Putt.

“I have a bad feeling, a good bad feeling it’s going to be an everyday thing, I’m going to gain a lot of weight with this being here, but so worth it,” says Daniel Green of Joplin.

With 70 different varieties to choose from, patrons are pleased.

“It’s super delicious,” says Ashley Jett of Webb City.

“It’s actually really good, I think it’s Nutella,” says Brendon Novak of Baxter Springs.

Four state residents are obviously excited to get their hands on some of these hand decorated specialty donuts but Hurts also brought 80 jobs to Joplin for people to bake, decorate donuts, and run the shop.

“I know that’s crazy for a donut shop but we do not open our doors until we have 80 employees hired,” says Clegg.

And more than economic success, owners plan to give back to the community.

“Our bottled water sales every single day of the year benefit the MS Society and then every Wednesday we pick a different charity to donate to when we do our out of town deliveries,” says Clegg.

The owners say they have 7 other stores in the works, including one in Branson. The store will be open 24/7 and is located at 1602 Rangeline Road.

