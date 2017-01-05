Webb City Police investigate robbery at Commerce Bank

On Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at approximately 5:26 pm officers with the Webb City Police Department were dispatched to Commerce Bank at 1311 South Madison in Webb City in reference to an Armed Robbery. At about 5:19 pm two male subjects entered the bank wearing masks, brandishing handguns and demanding money. The two subjects fled the bank, possibly in a silver or tan sedan (unknown license plate), prior to officers’ arrival. The subjects are described as:

1. black male; approximately 6’ tall; 260-300 pounds; wearing black hooded jacket; black pants; black athletic shoes; black mask or bandana; brown backpack with a checkerboard design; white gloves; & brandishing a small silver revolver in his right hand.

2. black male; approximately 5’9” tall; 150 pounds; wearing a white or light grey hooded jacket; light colored pants with holes/tears in the knees & pocket areas; black pants under the light colored pants; black gloves; three hole ski mask; and brandishing a small silver revolver in his right hand.

Detectives with the Webb City Police Department and agents with the Joplin office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the investigation.

Please contact Detective Joe Beckett with the Webb City Police Department at 417 673-1911 if you have any information in this case. Anonymous tips can be sent to info@webbcitypd.org.