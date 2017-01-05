Single car crash in Crawford County

A 59 year old male was killed in a single vehicle crash 2 1/4 miles south of Pittsburg. The accident occurred at 8:10 PM Wednesday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Darryl D. Skaggs, of Pittsburg, KS, was southbound on South 220th Road. The vehicle left the roadway, entering the ditch on the east side where it continued traveling for another 360 fee before striking a Junction box. The vehicle continued another 77 feet striking a tree and catching fire.

KHP officer pronounced Skaggs dead at 11:41 PM, and next of kin was notified. He was not wearing a safety restraint.