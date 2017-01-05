Webb City H.S. Attendance Incentive: A Car Giveaway

The Webb City school district adds an incentive to improve student attendance at the high school. A car giveaway.

Officials say it could be a win for both students and the district.



Simply going to school could land a Webb City high school student a car.

Phil Powell who owns the Barbershop in Joplin donated a 2002 Mitsubishi Galant which will be raffled. Students qualify each month for a chance to win, if they attend school more than ninety-five percent of the month. Students like the idea especially those with senioritis who think about skipping. "Yes, a lot just ready to get it over with, but with the car, I’ll be more willing to come here," said senior Alex Gatlin.



Junior Mareika Turpen said, "I think anybody would want a free car. If its free, it’s free. And it’s a car so."



While an incentive for Turpen and others, Dawson Herron said, "For me not necessarily, cause I have a car that I’m fine with. It's not something that’s a necessity. But for other people I think it would be."



About one hundred students drive to school but not all can afford cars.

Gatlin explained, "Especially if we're in sports and don’t have a job. because of all that. And all the practices, it’s hard to come up with the money for the car."



Dawson is a member of the auto body class that will actually do some body work on the car to repair dents and scratches.



Superintendent Anthony Rossetti said, "This gives our kids an opportunity to have pride and give back to the other students. You know it’s something to say, ‘Hey, I helped work on that.’ "



Dawson added, "It’s not a bad car. It’s gonna keep running for a while so that's always good. You want something that’s gonna get you from point ‘a’ to point ‘b’.“



The principal says high school attendance isn’t bad but better means more time learning.



Principal Tom Davied said, " we always tell students success at school has a direct correlation to their attendance. And we want to also make sure they’re ready for the work force and they go to work everyday when they’re out of high school."



Alex added, "It should bring my grades up as well if I’m here, I’ll be doing my work."



While students know attendance can make their grades better, it also pays off for the school district when they're actually in their seats.



Dr. Rossetti explained, " Financially school districts get paid on seat time. So the high school being the largest attendance center we have, if we increase attendance by a minimum of just one percent, that would add an additional seventy thousand dollars in revenue to us."



Dr. Rossetti calls it a win-win if students just come to school.



Webb city's auto body class rebuilds vehicles regularly and next year the district might purchase a salvage vehicle for the class to work on, with the raffle qualifications happening all year.



