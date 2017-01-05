SEK Humane Society Worker Saves Stray Dog From Frozen Pond

The SEK Humane Society has a new dog up for adoption, after a worker saved it from drowning in a Pittsburg pond this morning.

"I’m right here, it's alright, I love you,” Karlane Kraner tells a tan, small dog.

The dog is warming up now, both physically and to Humane Society workers, but it was a different situation for this dog earlier in the day. Kraner was on her way to work when she saw the dog running in the cold.

“I see the dog, we’re going to go get it, that’s all there is to it,” Kraner says.

She continued to follow the dog until it jumped into a nearby, partially frozen pond. It was then Kraner's first instinct to save her.

“My life is about the animals, I wasn't even thinking about my own self. I just automatically saw the dog, she looked like she was going under water, there was no time, it was just either get in the water or watch this dog drown and I can't have that,” she says.

Kraner adds others in the same situation should "think before they react." She says because another Humane Society employee was with her, she felt safe enough to go in the water.

“If I wouldn't have had her, I don't know if I would've made it out,” she says.

The dog, who they're lovingly calling "Queen Popsicle,” was aggressive at first, Kraner says it’s a sign of how scared she was.

But still, it’s obvious she knows who saved her.

“She’s a fighter, we're going to have to work with her and get her to trust people again but once she loves me, she'll be able to trust somebody else,” says Kraner.

For now, “Queen Popsicle” has a warm place to sleep until a family brings her home for good.

Humane Society workers say they think the dog may have been dropped off outside the shelter when they were closed. You can call (620) 232-1840 to set up an appointment to drop off animals. They also want to remind folks to keep those pets inside when it's this cold outside.