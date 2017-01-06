Domestic disturbance leads to arrest of Cherryvale man

On January 5, 2016 at 9:52 am, Crawford County Deputies were dispatched to McCune, KS regarding a domestic disturbance call. The caller indicated that a female was taken against her will from 303 Brunetti Drive by her estranged husband.

The victim, Sunny Hedges, 29 years of age from McCune alleges that Jasper L. Hedges, 35 years of age from Cherryvale, KS came to the residence and following a verbal dispute, forced her into a tan Chevrolet truck at knifepoint and left the area. One of victim's family members followed the truck into rural Cherokee County. At some point, The Sunny indicated that she was able to exit the truck and get into the family member’s car and flee back to McCune.

Deputies were able to locate Jasper Hedges at another residence in McCune, where he was taken into custody. He was transported to the Crawford County Jail and was booked in on Kidnapping, Domestic Battery and Driving While Suspended. The Kansas Department of Corrections has placed a hold on Jasper Hedges for possible parole violations. He is being held with no bond.

Jasper L. Hedges is presumed innocent unless and until the allegations against him are proved beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The incident remains under investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.