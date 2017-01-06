Walmart honored by Department of Defense for Extraordinary Support of Employees who serves in the National Guard and Reserves

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), an agency of the Department of Defense, recognized Rachel Bunch, Produce Department Manager, Walmart, Pineville, Mo., with a Patriot Award in recognition of her extraordinary support of employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserves.

At 10:00 a.m. on January 5th, the Patriot Award presentation ceremony was conducted at the firms location at 100 Commercial Drive, Pineville, Mo. 64856, during a special awards presentation ceremony. Colonel (Ret.) Steven Vanderhoof, ESGR Area 4 Chair, officiated the ceremony, made opening remarks, and thanked the firm for providing jobs for Guard and Reserve members. Several employees witnessed the presentation of this prestigious award.

Bunch was nominated for being highly supportive of the military National Guard and Reserve Service employees and their family members by Kody Losey. Losey is an associate of the firm and also a Specialist assigned as a welder and machinist, Company G, 39th Brigade Support Battalion, 1408 South First Street, Rogers, Ark. 72756, Arkansas National Guard. The 39th BSB is an element of the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

Bunch was nominated for the Patriot Award for the demonstrated acts of incredible support and respect provided to employees in the military. The award was requested to be presented in a formal award ceremony.

According to Rear Admiral (Ret) Lee Metcalf, ESGR Missouri Chair, "The Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees, who like the citizen warriors before them, have answered their nation's call to serve. Supportive supervisors are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation's National Guard and Reserve units."