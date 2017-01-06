Freeman Welcomes Director of Professional Development

Freeman Health System announces the addition of Kami Gollhofer as director of professional development. Some of her responsibilities include designing, developing and evaluating quality education programs for Freeman.

“I see a more robust program in Freeman’s future – including professional development opportunities for clinical and non-clinical staff,” said Gollhofer. “Solid continuing education programs can help a hospital attract and retain its workforce.”

Before joining Freeman, Gollhofer coordinated special projects and served as liaison to the dean at Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. She also served as Health Career Coordinator and Clinical Education Coordinator for Missouri State University, Area Health Education Center in Joplin.

“With a strong background in higher education, Kami was the perfect choice for the position,” said Jeffrey Carrier, Freeman Chief Clinical Officer. “She will be a highly-visible leader and role model and will enable clinical and non-clinical staff alike to be the most knowledgeable professionals they can be.”

In addition to designing new education programs, Gollhofer will be responsible for current programs at Freeman, including coordinating the job shadowing program for local schools, simulation labs and Freeman Grand Rounds – an education program presented by University of Kansas (KU) Medical Center Office of Continuing Education and KU Area Health Education Center-East in conjunction with Freeman.

