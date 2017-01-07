Toastmasters Improve on Communication, Leadership

Joplin residents work on improving their speaking and leadership skills at a local Toastmasters meeting. The theme of this morning’s get together was “new year, new you.” During the "table talk" activity, members are put on the spot and given 1 to 2 minutes to answer various questions having to do with the New Year. These exercises are meant to help people improve in all aspects of life.

“What are the key factors in living in life? Communication. Communication is so important because we do it as we do now, as we talk on the phone, we do it in business, we do it at meetings, we do it on the street, communication is the key to a successful life,” says David Wells, the area director of this Toastmasters chapter.

This morning, the group welcomed 2 new guests to participate in the exercises. It’s open to anyone 18 or older and say they encourage people to come out and work on improving.

“A lot of people don't have the verbal communication and when it comes to communication, it is more than just verbs or words. It is facial expressions, it’s gestures, it’s a lot of things and so we improve on that to help people improve in their life,” says Wells.

A longtime Toastmasters member, Scott Miller gives a short speech, showing his peers that it’s not just about what you say, but how you say it and who you are saying it to.

“I have to be able to communicate to everybody and that’s what this is all about. We're here to help our message. We may be able to say something to somebody but if I choose the wrong words or I don’t understand the inflection or their background, I’m not communicating what I want to say,” says Miller.

This group is a new branch of Toastmasters and they are looking for new members to join. They meet at Sami’s Family Restaurant on 20th Street in Joplin every Saturday morning from 8 to 9.

