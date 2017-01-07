Competitions Show Strength, Discipline

If your new year’s resolution was to work out this year, this may help keep you on track. 2 competitions held in Joplin today allowed men and women of all ages to prove their strength and discipline.

An arm wrestling competition brought out a few men to try their hand at the sport, it’s the first time the competition has been held in Joplin and some traveled from Branson just to participate.

"It’s intense it’s like a major adrenaline, I used to box and I got the same adrenaline off of that without the bruises but the same intensity,” says Mark Dupree of Branson. His wife also competes in arm wrestling competitions.

Some of the matches went pretty quickly, while others took more of an effort. The sport has a big following and participants say it's harder than it seems.

“You don't just put your arm up there, you got to really put your body, and you have to use more than just your strength. You have to use technique, style and your brain,” says Jesse Raven-James, a referee at today’s event.

At the same time, people from all over the region participated in the Eye of the Storm karate competition. It is the first major competition of the year that allows children as young as 4 and adults as old as 60 to compete using different forms of martial arts.

Parents say the sport has helped their kids to be more disciplined.

“Whenever they have an opportunity to control their techniques and compete against each other, they're not as aggressive when they're at school or at home. I feel it teaches discipline and we grow camaraderie as well, you meet people from other schools, other parts of the country,” says Erron Wright who helped to run the event.

Kids say the sport is a lot of fun and also teaches them self-defense.