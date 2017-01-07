Jasper County Girl Scouts Celebrate 100 Years of Cookie Sales

Jasper County Girl Scouts kick off the 100th year of Girl Scout cookie sales with a rally this afternoon at Camp Mintahama.

The organization is known for its cookie sales and the annual activity fosters skills that can be carried on in life.

“When girls start girl scouts, cookies teach things like money handling how to make change, how to approach people, we tell girls don't talk to strangers and now we're saying approach people and ask them to buy cookies. As they get older it teaches them how to maintain a customer base, how to market the cookies, they have to learn about new products,” says Troop Leader Lisa Nelson.

Older girl scouts lead activities to teach younger girls about how to manage their cookie sales, giving them a chance to use leadership skills.

“Ii have seen very shy girls absolutely blossom in cookie sales and become really great sellers because they get that confidence with the support of their troops and their friends that are with them to ask folks if they'd like to buy cookies to answer those questions they ask about the nutrition or the cost of the cookies,” adds Nelson.

While many think of the yummy treats they can purchase only a few months out of the year, to girl scouts, cookie sales is one of the most important times of the year. Proceeds from sales go towards attending camps or going on different trips

“I just thought it was the coolest thing to be able to work and have my own money to buy my own trip being like 8 or 9 , getting to go there with my friends was the coolest experience and I just feel like it’s totally worth putting in the effort and standing out in the cold and just asking,” says Kenzie Badr.

Girl scouts are taking orders now and starting mid-February, you will start to see cookie booths popping up until the end of March. 9 cookies will be on sale this year. Girl scouts invented the s'more in 1927, so this year, a brand new s'more cookie will be available.