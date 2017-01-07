Quantcast

Suspect Killed in Ottawa County

Updated:
FAIRLAND, OKLAHOMA -

UPDATE:

The Ottawa County District Attorney says it could be two weeks before he can determine if an officer will face charges after shooting a suspect. D.A. Kenny Wright says he is waiting on the incident report from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
OSBI is investigating the shooting that happened in rural Fairland. The suspect Travis Baker fled on foot after abandoning his car during a pursuit by the Ottawa County Sheriffs Department. Officials say he pointed a gun at law enforcement officers leading one to shoot him next to a house. The property owner and direct next door neighbor were not home when the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Saturday.
A Fairland resident that knew Baker says his mother lived near the crime scene.

I used to drive trucks with him, he was a really good guy. The sad thing is like so many people he got off on a bad way with methamphetamines and thats what drove him to doing what hes done, says Bill Goodart.

Hes shocked by Saturdays events.

“I've never known Travis to be a violent person, there’s been a lot of things going on but I’ve never really known him to carry any type of a weapon. I'm not saying he didn't have a weapon but I’m just saying I’ve never known him to have one,” adds Goodart.
42 year old Travis Baker was suspected of stealing several cars and breaking into homes. His record shows he has been convicted of drug possession, burglary and knowingly concealing stolen property.
Wright says the report from OSBI on the incident will include an autopsy and toxicology report which take time to complete.

--

A suspect is dead in Ottawa County, OK; shot by law enforcement in rural Fairland.  

Authorities say the suspect, 42-year old Travis Baker of Ottawa County, was shot and killed when he pointed a handgun at a member of the sheriff's office. 

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, baker was suspected of stealing several cars and breaking into several homes in Ottawa County. A car chase led to Baker ditching his vehicle and running on foot. Several officers chased Baker through a wooded area. Authorities say Baker then pointed his gun at officers and was shot. 

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office requested agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation handle the case. 

The investigation is still ongoing. The district attorney will determine whether the shooting was justified. 

Tim Spears
