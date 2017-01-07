Suspect Killed in Ottawa County

UPDATE:

The Ottawa County District Attorney says it could be two weeks before he can determine if an officer will face charges after shooting a suspect. D.A. Kenny Wright says he is waiting on the incident report from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

OSBI is investigating the shooting that happened in rural Fairland. The suspect Travis Baker fled on foot after abandoning his car during a pursuit by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say he pointed a gun at law enforcement officers leading one to shoot him next to a house. The property owner and direct next door neighbor were not home when the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Saturday.

A Fairland resident that knew Baker says his mother lived near the crime scene.

“I used to drive trucks with him, he was a really good guy. The sad thing is like so many people he got off on a bad way with methamphetamines and that’s what drove him to doing what he’s done,” says Bill Goodart.

He’s shocked by Saturday’s events.

“I've never known Travis to be a violent person, there’s been a lot of things going on but I’ve never really known him to carry any type of a weapon. I'm not saying he didn't have a weapon but I’m just saying I’ve never known him to have one,” adds Goodart.

42 year old Travis Baker was suspected of stealing several cars and breaking into homes. His record shows he has been convicted of drug possession, burglary and knowingly concealing stolen property.

Wright says the report from OSBI on the incident will include an autopsy and toxicology report which take time to complete.

--

