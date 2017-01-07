Man Arrested for Murdering 82-Year Old

Authorities arrest the suspected killer of an 82-year old man in Southwest Missouri.

The Lawrence county sheriff's office arrests 44-year old Shannon Hensley for the murder of Nolan Karch, an 82-year old from Aurora, MO who police found dead this week.

Hensley faces charges of 1st degree murder, 1st degree robbery, 1st degree burglary and armed criminal action.

Hensley is in custody in the Lawrence County Jail. His first court date is Monday, January 9th.