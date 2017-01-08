Quantcast

St. Paul's Methodist Church Opens in Carl Junction - KOAM TV 7

St. Paul's Methodist Church Opens in Carl Junction

Updated:
CARL JUNCTION, MISSOURI -

Carl Junction United Methodist church members finally have a new place to worship after crews had to put out a fire at the church in August 2014. The entire building and everything inside was ruined after a lightning strike set it on fire. At that time, the congregation had already faced destruction, a 2003 tornado destroyed the original building.

Two and a half years later, as the first services were held at the new St. Pauls United Methodist Church, members were looking forward to a fresh start. They say theres a different and exciting energy in the new building.

“It’s just wonderful to hear all of this energy in here. There’s an energy level in here now and that’s wonderful,” says member Pat Wilson.

That is evident inside the sanctuary where colored lights, videos, and a band bring a unique form of worshiping to Carl Junction.

“It’s not like anything else that I’ve been to in a church and that was kind of the goal we were going for I think for the technology and the enticement of something different yet we're still a church we just don't have that old church feel,” says congregant Tim Howard.

The new church looks nothing like the old one but congregants are welcoming to the change.
It is very different but its colorful, inviting, and vibrant, it invites people to come in and worship together. Theres nothing sterile, there's nothing ordinary about it and thats wonderful, says Wilson.
"It is a beautiful facility but I try to just remember that its not about the building, its about the people and the spirit of god using us to reach out to this community, says Youth Minister Rick Flinn.
Services will be held at 9:30 and 11 on Sunday mornings.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.