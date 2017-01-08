St. Paul's Methodist Church Opens in Carl Junction

Carl Junction United Methodist church members finally have a new place to worship after crews had to put out a fire at the church in August 2014. The entire building and everything inside was ruined after a lightning strike set it on fire. At that time, the congregation had already faced destruction, a 2003 tornado destroyed the original building.

Two and a half years later, as the first services were held at the new St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, members were looking forward to a fresh start. They say there’s a different and exciting energy in the new building.

“It’s just wonderful to hear all of this energy in here. There’s an energy level in here now and that’s wonderful,” says member Pat Wilson.

That is evident inside the sanctuary where colored lights, videos, and a band bring a unique form of worshiping to Carl Junction.

“It’s not like anything else that I’ve been to in a church and that was kind of the goal we were going for I think for the technology and the enticement of something different yet we're still a church we just don't have that old church feel,” says congregant Tim Howard.

The new church looks nothing like the old one but congregants are welcoming to the change.

“It is very different but it’s colorful, inviting, and vibrant, it invites people to come in and worship together. There’s nothing sterile, there's nothing ordinary about it and that’s wonderful,” says Wilson.

"It is a beautiful facility but I try to just remember that it’s not about the building, it’s about the people and the spirit of god using us to reach out to this community,” says Youth Minister Rick Flinn.

Services will be held at 9:30 and 11 on Sunday mornings.