International Students Settle in at Pitt State

International students are arriving at Pittsburg State University this week. The international program offers opportunities to dozens of students from countries all over the world.

The new semester brings new faces and different cultures to Pitt State

“I’m from India,” says Sabrina Cullen.

“I went to school in Thailand, I’ve been there for like 10 years,” says Michaela Dolorfrino who was born in the Philippines.

Settling in to their new dorm room, these international students take comfort in knowing they already have a friend with them in Kansas. The girls traveled together from their university in Thailand and it didn't take long for them to notice what's different about their new home.

“The food. The food here is like fast food and kind of greasy,” explains Dolorfrino.

“It’s cold. But the people are very, very nice. When we need to ask somebody about something they are welcome with smile faces and they call hello sweetie yeah how can I help you, they're really nice,” says Cullen.

They are among nearly 100 other students settling in this week. Stephanie Gonzalez, the international program coordinator, says the majority of international students are from India, South Korea and Brazil.

“Right now they're all full of joy and we're trying to help them get everywhere they need to go and its fun being able to help them meet new people too,” says Gonzalez.

And meeting new people is what these students look forward to the most.

“I didn't have any American friends there so I would like to know about America more,” says Cullen.

“I really want to get to know more of the culture here and also the people I want to meet friends,” says Dolorfrino.

Already, they're off to a good start.

The program coordinator says for the first time, a student from Mongolia will be studying at Pitt State. Classes begin next Tuesday.

