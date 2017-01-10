Quantcast

Mercy Offers Cardiology Services in Columbus, Oswego

Mercy Clinic cardiologist Dr. M. Qasim Najib is available for appointments starting at 9 a.m. every Wednesday. He will alternate Wednesdays between Mercy Hospital Columbus at 220 N. Pennsylvania and Mercy Clinic Family Medicine at 805 Barker Drive in Oswego.

“I am excited to expand my services with Mercy by offering an outreach clinic in Columbus and Oswego and to make cardiology services more convenient for the local community,” he said.

Dr. Najib started in October as a fellowship-trained cardiologist with Mercy Clinic Cardiology and Heart Care. His medical degree is from King Edward Medical College in Lahore, Pakistan. He completed a residency in internal medicine in Columbia University’s College of Physicians & Surgeons at Harlem Hospital Center in New York. His fellowship in cardiology was at the University of Arizona’s College of Medicine at Banner – University Medical Center in Phoenix.

For more information about Mercy Clinic Cardiology in Columbus or Oswego or to make an appointment, call 417-627-9993.

