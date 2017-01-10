Via Christi Hospital Pittsburg Welcomes New Year’s Baby

Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg is pleased to welcome its first baby born in 2017. The beautiful baby boy named Sage Jackson Steffey was born on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 12:26 pm to Kimberly Stark and Chris Steffey of Pittsburg. Sage weighed in at 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.

“It’s an honor to take care of Mom and Baby,” Janelle Wade, RN, Director of Women’s Services said. “This is the start of another great year at Via Christi, as we look forward to caring for the future generations of our community.”

Sage Jackson Steffey was delivered by Dr. Dennis Higginbotham at 12:26 p.m.