Via Christi offering help with health insurance marketplace enrollment

Via Christi Health, through its federally funded CARE program, is holding several public events designed to help Kansans better understand the requirements of the Affordable Care Act and enroll in the Health Insurance Marketplace.

Via Christi, a member of Ascension, will be holding a free event 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Via Christi Hospital Pittsburg, 1 Mt. Carmel Way, Sheridan Conference Room, in Pittsburg.

Nationally certified navigators will provide help navigating and enrolling in health insurance coverage offered through the Health Insurance Marketplace. The goal is to increase preventative cancer screenings through increasing access and enrollment in health insurance coverage.

Attendees will receive one-on-one assistance on a first come-first served basis and should bring the following:

* Active email address and password

For everyone in the household:

* Birthdates

* Social Security Numbers

* Income Information (W-2, Self-Employment Records, etc.)

* Immigration Documents

* Any information about employer-offered health insurance

* Notices from your current plan that include your plan ID, if you have or had health coverage in 2016.

Anyone unable to attend the event can call Via Christi Health Connection at 316-689-5700 for more information or to schedule an appointment with an insurance navigator.