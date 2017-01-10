Quantcast

Slow Cooker Beef Stew (1/10/17)

Updated:

Yield: 8 servings

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 5 hours

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 pounds stew meat, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1 pound red potatoes, bite sized pieces
  • 4 carrots, 1/2-inch-thick slices
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 cups beef broth
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1/4 cup all purpose flour

Directions:

1. Roll beef in flour until well covered.

2. Heat olive oil in an oven proof Dutch oven over medium heat.

3. Season beef with salt and pepper, to taste.

4. Add beef to the pan and cook until evenly browned, about 2-3 minutes.

5. Place beef, potatoes, carrots, onion and garlic into beef. Stir in beef broth, tomato paste, Worcestershire, rosemary, paprika, and bay leaves until well combined; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

6. Cover and bake in 300-degree oven for 5-6 hours or until beef is tender.

