Webb City Schools Anticipate Big Savings by Adding Food Storage Buildings

People too poor to bond out of jail prompts the Missouri Supreme Court to commission a task force to look at the problem of pre-trial incarceration. Jasper county is ahead of the curve having adopted a pre trial -release program in May for those who can't pay bond.More >>
People too poor to bond out of jail prompts the Missouri Supreme Court to commission a task force to look at the problem of pre-trial incarceration. Jasper county is ahead of the curve having adopted a pre trial -release program in May for those who can't pay bond.More >>
USD 247 applied for Extraordinary Need Aid from the state and is getting more than three hundred eighty thousand dollars after slashing multiple positions to cut $750, 000 from the upcoming budget.More >>
USD 247 applied for Extraordinary Need Aid from the state and is getting more than three hundred eighty thousand dollars after slashing multiple positions to cut $750, 000 from the upcoming budget.More >>
Companies often use cars or trucks as mobile billboards. So when Wayne “Rick” Larson was solicited to put ads on his vehicles for pay, he jumped at the chance. But realized he was being baited with an advertising scam.More >>
Companies often use cars or trucks as mobile billboards. So when Wayne “Rick” Larson was solicited to put ads on his vehicles for pay, he jumped at the chance. But realized he was being baited with an advertising scam.More >>
Have you ever heard students say, 'When am i going to use this math?' State education officials have heard college students cries and are answering with a new program called Missouri Math Pathways.More >>
Have you ever heard students say, 'When am i going to use this math?' State education officials have heard college students cries and are answering with a new program called Missouri Math Pathways.More >>
The state of Missouri has an app now to make it easy for any family to find a summer feeding site to access two free meals a day this summer. But officials say the program in Joplin schools providing free food to any child under age eighteen is underutilized.More >>
The state of Missouri has an app now to make it easy for any family to find a summer feeding site to access two free meals a day this summer. But officials say the program in Joplin schools providing free food to any child under age eighteen is underutilized.More >>
Upward Bound is giving high school students the chance to experience a variety of career opportunities from medicine to crime and punishment.
Two hundred fifty high school students are spending part of the summer at Crowder College in the program.
Upward Bound is giving high school students the chance to experience a variety of career opportunities from medicine to crime and punishment.
Two hundred fifty high school students are spending part of the summer at Crowder College in the program.
A Missouri program that helps seniors pay for pharmaceuticals is about to end. The Missouri Senior RX program coverage expires at the end of this month. For Virginia Knight that is not good news.More >>
A Missouri program that helps seniors pay for pharmaceuticals is about to end. The Missouri Senior RX program coverage expires at the end of this month. For Virginia Knight that is not good news.More >>
Pittsburg high school’s halls are bustling with construction crews. CDL Electric and Trane crews are installing new piping for seventy-nine heat pumps being replaced that cool and warm individual classrooms.More >>
Pittsburg high school’s halls are bustling with construction crews. CDL Electric and Trane crews are installing new piping for seventy-nine heat pumps being replaced that cool and warm individual classrooms.More >>
The Annie E. Casey kids count books gives Kansas a high rank when it comes to child well-being. 15th overall and 7th nationwide for economic conditions for kids.More >>
The Annie E. Casey kids count books gives Kansas a high rank when it comes to child well-being. 15th overall and 7th nationwide for economic conditions for kids.More >>
22 year old Tayler Anderson and his friend 21 year old Gage Williams both of Carthage, were shot early Tuesday morning near Sarcoxie, Missouri.
Anderson died at the scene, a field located at county road thirty and Gum road.
22 year old Tayler Anderson and his friend 21 year old Gage Williams both of Carthage, were shot early Tuesday morning near Sarcoxie, Missouri.
Anderson died at the scene, a field located at county road thirty and Gum road.