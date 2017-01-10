Mount Vernon woman indicted for meth, cocaine

Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that a Mt. Vernon, Mo., woman was indicted by a federal grand jury today for carrying large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine from California en route to Springfield, Mo.

Rubi Espinoza, 26, of Mt. Vernon, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. Today’s indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Espinoza on Jan. 3, 2017.

The federal indictment alleges that Espinoza was in possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute on Jan. 2, 2017. Espinoza is also charged with possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute on Jan. 2, 2017.

According to an affidavit that was filed in support of the original criminal complaint, a DEA task force officer saw Espinoza exit a bus from California on Jan. 2, 2017. Espinoza acted nervous and was constantly surveilling her surrounds, the affidavit says, and her hands were shaking vigorously when she was asked by the officer for her bus ticket and identification.

The officer searched Espinoza’s luggage, affidavit says, and found 10 packaged bundles, each of which contained approximately 1.1 pound of methamphetamine, for a total weight of 11 pounds or 4,989 grams of methamphetamine. The officer also found one bundle that contained approximately 1.1 pounds or 453 grams of cocaine.

According to the affidavit, Espinoza told the officer that she was traveling to Springfield, where she was to be met by unknown individuals who would take the methamphetamine and cocaine. Espinoza said that she had traveled to California for personal reasons and while there she communicated with a friend from high school. Her friend asked her if she wanted to make some money carrying methamphetamine back to Springfield.

Dickinson cautioned that the charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Moeder. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Kansas City Interdiction Task Force.