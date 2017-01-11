Free online tax filing with KS WebFile is now simpler, more convenient

The Kansas Department of Revenue has increased the convenience and security of the state’s free online filing system KS WebFile with a new verification system.

KS WebFile – a partnership between the department and the Kansas.gov – allows Kansans to file their income tax and Homestead claims for free online.

Starting this year, filers will be required to confirm their identity with the filing application directly by providing personal information. In previous years, users had to obtain an access code by calling the department’s electronic services staff or using a prior year’s refund or balance due amount to link to their account.

By eliminating the access codes and the need to contact the department for that information the system will be more convenient for users to file.

To use KS WebFile visit https://www.kansas.gov/webfile

Individual income tax returns are due on or before April 18, while the deadline for Homestead claims is April 15.