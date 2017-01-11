Empire District files rider for environmental projects, withdraws Kansas rate case

Empire District announced today it has filed a request to implement a rider, the Asbury Environmental and Riverton Rider (AERR), in place of the current Asbury Environmental Rider (AER) now in effect in its Kansas jurisdiction. The new rider will provide a mechanism to begin recovering costs related to the $168 million combined cycle generating unit at the Riverton Power Plant.

If approved as filed, the rider would result in an increase in annual revenues of $1.87 million. The impact for a residential customer using approximately 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity would be an increase of $5.50 per month or 4.83 percent.

The KCC will conduct a review of the filing prior to implementation of the new rider. The new rider is expected to take effect no later than 210 days from the date of filing.

In making the announcement, Brad Beecher, President, stated, "Since 2011, we have made approximately $670 million in capital improvements to serve customers. The largest of these investments was the Riverton Combined Cycle Unit. This project was the most economic option for Empire to comply with environmental mandates related to SO2, mercury, and particulate matter. It also ensured the plant remained in operation, providing locally sourced energy, jobs, and other economic benefits to the region while lowering emissions and protecting the environment.”

Concurrently with filing the AERR, Empire District withdrew the general rate case filed with the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) on September 16, 2017, in accordance with the Unanimous Settlement Agreement providing for the Acquisition and Merger of Empire District by Liberty Utilities Co.

Based in Joplin, Missouri, The Empire District Electric Company is a subsidiary of Liberty Utilities Company. Empire District is a regulated utility providing electric, natural gas (through its wholly owned subsidiary The Empire District Gas Company), and water service, with approximately 218,000 customers in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. A subsidiary of the company provides fiber optic services. For more information regarding Empire, visit www.empiredistrict.com. For more information about Liberty Utilities, visit www.libertyutilities.com.