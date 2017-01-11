City of Joplin reminds citizens to prepare for winter weather

With the forecast listing winter precipitation for the next few days, there are several precautions citizens can take in preparation for this bitter cold spell. One of the primary concerns is the winter weather's ability to knock out heat, power and communications services to your home or office, sometimes for days at a time. Ice, heavy snowfall and extreme cold can immobilize an entire region.
The National Weather Service refers to winter storms as the “Deceptive Killers” because most deaths are indirectly related to the storm. Instead, people die in traffic accidents on icy roads and of hypothermia from prolonged exposure to cold. It is important to be prepared for winter weather before it strikes.
Before winter storms approach, prepare yourself and add the following supplies to your home’s emergency kit:
Other preparations to consider before getting caught off guard by Mother Nature:
Additional information may be found under Emergency Management at City’s website: www.JoplinMo.org or at www.ready.gov/
