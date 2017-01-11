CJHS Army Star Class Teaching Leadership & Core Values



At some high schools, electives deal with music, art or even study hall.

But at Carl Junction high school some students are using their elective to learn the military way of life. And the lessons learned are ones that can be used in the armed forces or civilian world.



"Basically, you would be paying for other people’s health care as well,"

explained Kyndra Cline to her classmates as her group prepared an argument against nationalized healthcare. While other students took the pro side of the argument. The Army Star class has lots of discussion and debate.



Cline said that’s good because, "It’s important to see all sides of the thing, so if you disagree on something, you need to know why the other person-why they think it should be that way."



Mikel Ridgeway added, "If you don’t understand everybody you're gonna look at what’s best for you. And what’s best for you is almost never what’s best for the military. That’s why a lot of people join the military, to be part of something bigger."



STAR stands for students taking an active role. US Army Staff Sgt. Charles Powell, teaches the class and said, "A lot of the topics we have are to help the students become better members of the community, help them to stand up and take an active role, even in their schools."



Carl Junction senior, Kade Lundien said, “Leadership is a huge deal in this class. We actually use that as an acronym and that stands for the core values of a leader. And it definitely helps you develop as an individual, as a person, who can stand out from other people and definitely take hold of a group and lead them."



Lundien is Army bound while Ridgeway and Cline both plan to join the Marines. They have fitness training and drill and ceremony, learning the discipline and importance of order.

Sgt. Powell explained, "That reliance on everybody around you. He’s in the right place, I know I’m in the right place, cause I’m guiding off him."



The Army STAR class has been in place for two years. Carl Junction doesn’t have an ROTC program but some of the same lessons are learned and students say all can benefit from the elective class.



Ridgeway, a senior said, "Integrity, character, honesty. Things like that. Things that will help you out, make your life better and everybody around you."



Lundien agreed, "There's no way you can go wrong having a good character life. It will help you in the work force. It will help you overall . I mean, it also brings it back to the leadership thing. Most workforces want a good leader."



About eighty percent of the class plans a military career. And one already has a great work ethic. Lundien, the Army bound high school senior works part-time at KOAM/FOX14 as a news assistant.