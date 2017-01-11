Project Underway In Joplin To Make Miles Worth Of Travels More Smooth

Here's the thing about bumpy manhole covers: They're annoying.

"Thump. Thump. Thump," says Joplin resident Lonny Brown.

Drive over them, and things can be tolerable, at first. You may even like the more "interactive" ride.

Brown says, "You enjoy it a little bit. You enjoy it!"

But after a while...

"It's very annoying, yes, it is," says Brown.

The City of Joplin's assistant director of public works has a message: Have Hope.

"It's going to be very, very smooth as you drive across," says Public Works Assistant Director Dan Salisbury.

A Lamar, Missouri contractor won a competitive bid from the City of Joplin to level several manhole covers down to the surface of the road. First comes a circular drill for the asphalt around the manhole cover.

"Lift it out," says Salisbury.

Next comes some road filler.

"Helps level it out. They pour concrete around it," says Salisbury.

No more two-inch bumps between the road and manhole covers.

"We intend to get it within a quarter of an inch," says Salisbury.

Hopefully there's no running out of driving lane space to go around bumpy manhole covers.

"One after another. Yellow line, or the other line, to avoid them," says Brown.

Contractors will work on 225 miles worth of major roadways for the $180,000 project. This includes the number of miles in each lane. Work began a couple of weeks ago and will finish sometime this spring.

But be warned. Sure, your drive may be smoother over manhole covers. But elsewhere on roads, don't necessarily expect a silky-smooth ride.

Here's the thing about roads: They're a little high maintenance.

Salisbury says, "There's no shortage of things to work on!"

This project is being paid for with Joplin's capital improvement sales tax fund. Different contractors are also working on fixing bumpy railroad crossings.

