Suspect wanted by two Oklahoma counties

FAIRLAND, OKLAHOMA -

Mr. William Marshall Johnson has several outstanding felony arrest warrants out of Ottawa and Delaware Counties. He is also a “Person of Interest” in multiple residential and business burglaries in the Ottawa/Delaware County area.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Mr. William Marshall Johnson, call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 918-542-2806,

Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at 918-253-5611, or Fairland Police Department at 918-542-5585.

