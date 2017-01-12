Coffeyville PD investigate shooting on Sycamore

The Coffeyville Police Department responded to a shots fired call at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 11, where a shooting had occurred in the 500 block of Sycamore. Two individuals, ages 35 and 46, were transported to CRMC for gunshot wounds. One of the individuals was transported by air ambulance to Joplin, and the other was treated and released.

This shooting is under investigation and anyone with information should contact the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160. Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information to the Crime Tip Hotline at 620-252-6133.