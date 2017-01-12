Pittsburg Roads Pretreated Ahead Of Expected Ice Storm

Pittsburg resident John Robb has a game plan for tonight before the expected ice storm.

Robb says, "Go to the Pitt State ball game!"

Then...

Robb says, "Go home!

...and stay home.

"You probably ought to stay off the roads," says Pittsburg's street supervisor Lonnie Wells.

Dan Wooten is an example of another Pittsburg resident taking Wells' warning seriously.

"We have enough groceries or whatever we need for a day or two," says Wooten.

The good news?

"We've got a pretty advanced warning of what's supposed to happen tonight," says Wells.

There's enough time for important work right now. City crews are spreading a mixture of salt, water, and sand on major roads, intersections, and streets near schools. Ice, of course, can melt then refreeze. But this pretreatment has a unique purpose.

"It's a barrier so it doesn't stick to the roadway," says Wells.

When the storm hits, eight City of Pittsburg trucks will cover 300 miles of road lanes, spreading a dry mixture of salt and sand.

"They can stay out for probably an hour, hour and a half, before they come back and load," says Wells.

Many of these trucks carry about $300 worth of dry treatment at a time; a costly ride with the priceless purpose of keeping people safe.

"We just have to treat it like it's going to happen," says Wells.

It's not a good idea to call Mother Nature's bluff.

"People just need to have enough sense to stay home and ride it out," says Wooten.

Home is a good place to remind yourself that whatever will be will be.

Robb says, "We always have an ice storm in January. It's traditional!"

Pittsburg city workers will rely on city police and KDOT workers to point out any slippery areas that may reappear after treatments.

Prestorm "Trivia"

- This year, Pittsburg purchased salt for $60 a ton; sand for $15 a ton

- As of this afternoon, Pittsburg had 400 tons of salt; 200 tons of sand