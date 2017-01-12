JASPER CO. SHERIFF REPORTS ON CRIME/USE OF FORCE in 2016

The Jasper County sheriff's annual report for 2016 shows a slight increase in some crimes. But follows a five year trend of a decline in crime.

Deputies arrested more than twelve-hundred people who spent time at the county jail.

And, according to Sheriff Randee Kaiser, a 2016 jail expansion has made an impact.

An inmate keeps himself rolled up in a blanket. He's in one of three new cells at the jail. Their construction solved a problem with where to put inmates who can’t be with the general jail population.

Detention Officer Alex Williams explained, “We were putting people anywhere we could find space. That’s on the benches out here sitting which is not comfortable to anybody. You sit on a bench for a long period of time, it gets uncomfortable and when we get a lot of inmates in at one time it just becomes crowded out here so this was a necessity."



Three cells were added in the booking area which earlier had one for men, one for women and one padded cell. It’s monitored around the clock.

Sheriff Randee Kaiser said, "What it does, is it enables us to hold the prisoners we have better. So people that are on a suicide watch or have a medical need, we're able to hold them away from the general population of inmates and where they’re safe and we can monitor them better."

It’s not just human eyes monitoring the inmates in the added cells, there are cameras already installed soon to be activated adding protections for the department.

Sheriff Kaiser explained, "There’s a lot of implications if it’s not done right. Lawsuits is one of them and you know we obviously want to avoid that. Obviously, I don’t want to have anybody feel like they’ve been mistreated in any way and that’s something we just don’t accept. We don't tolerate."

With the expansion, the booking area was revamped to create better work flow something the sheriff and staff say has resulted in greater efficiency.

Officer Williams said, "We've got an influx of, per day, twelve people and we're releasing that many at about the same time. Typically, we have one or two booking deputies on at a time and so we can have two or three people getting book in at a time and it just makes the process faster."

In 2016 the Jasper County jail held an average of two hundred ten inmates.

The annual report showed burglaries increased by fourteen. That's up eleven percent.

Stealing cases increased fourteen percent. And white collar crimes increased fifteen percent.

Tampering and crimes against children both went down.

Sheriff Kaiser says over the last five years, crime has been on the decline.

The jasper county sheriff's report for 2016 shows deputies used force forty-three times. In more than twelve hundred custodial arrests deputies primarily used hands on force such as holds of the arms or neck. Those were used twenty-two times. In fifteen instances firearms were pointed at suspects.

Kaiser says deputies are trained to look for other options but sometimes using force is necessary particularly if alcohol or drugs are involved and a suspect then resists arrest.

