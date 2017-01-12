Crews Prepare for Freezing Rain in Missouri

Preparations for the freeze are underway in Southwest Missouri, Joplin city officials are asking residents to be prepared and play it safe tonight, staying off the roads if possible. Crews will be out treating the roads in the late evening.

This afternoon city workers prepared the snow equipment, making sure everything was in working order and getting plows and salt dispensers on the trucks. When they do hit the streets, officials ask that drivers give the trucks enough room, staying back at least 50 feet. Planning for a weather event like this isn’t easy and treating the roads for a weather event like this takes some planning.

“An ice storm is hard to deal with just because of the nature of the beast, it starts with rain and with the rain you can't really put anything on the roads because it basically washes off so there’s a fine line as to when you go out and start applying materials,” says Nick Heatherly, the Director of Public Works for the City of Joplin.

The Jasper County Emergency Manager has notified response personnel to be on call and ready to go in case of emergencies on the roads. Those staying inside tonight should have an emergency kit ready in case power goes out, including warm clothes and blankets.

“Take a box and put some extra clothes and food and some medicines and flashlight and a battery just like you would if this was a tornadic situation. Put it in a shelter and then know what are you going to do in case the ice comes, are you going to stay home what happens if you lose power,” says Keith Stammer, the Jasper County Emergency Manager.

MODOT officials say they will be out treating the highways around 10:00 tonight.