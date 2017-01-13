Quantcast

Empire District-Liberty Utilities Central announces Swain appoin - KOAM TV 7

Empire District-Liberty Utilities Central announces Swain appointed president

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

David Swain has been named President of Empire District – Liberty Utilities Central effective February 1, 2017.  In this position, Mr. Swain will oversee the operations and leadership of the Liberty Utilities Central region.

Mr. Swain has 37 years of utility experience.  Most recently he was President of Liberty Utilities – New Hampshire where he led Energy North and Granite State Electric.  He previously served as President for Liberty Utilities operations in Missouri, Illinois, and Iowa.  He began his career in Vandalia, Illinois, working for United Cities Gas Company.  In 1997, he became the Division Operations Manager for Atmos Energy Corporation, one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.