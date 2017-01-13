Long votes to advance Obamacare repeal

Congressman Billy Long (MO-07) issued the following statement today regarding his vote on the budget resolution that would pave the way to repeal Obamacare:

“I made a promise to my constituents that I would repeal and replace this disastrous health care law and today I took one of the first steps to follow through on that promise,”said Rep. Long. “With premiums rising, Obamacare continues to let the American people down. It’s unacceptable and the American people deserve better. I look forward to supporting legislation that is patient-centered, allows for more choices and is at a much lower cost.”

The budget resolution includes reconciliation instructions that will authorize four committees to begin drafting repeal legislation that can pass with a simple majority in both the House and Senate.

The two House committees provided with reconciliation instructions are the Energy and Commerce Committee, which Congressman Long is a member of, and the Ways and Means Committee. The Senate committees include the Finance Committee and the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. All four committees must present legislation to their respective Budget Committee in the coming weeks.