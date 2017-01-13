KDOT Says Be Safe; Avoid Possible "Disasters" On Roads Tonight

KDOT workers say drivers should be very cautious as we are now in the evening and night time hours. Earlier today, there were some slick spots. But for the most part, roads were not treacherous. No major accidents were reported.

But night time hours bring the cooler temperatures and not as much radiant heat coming off asphalt. Water left on roads from the daytime will easily turn into a sheet of ice. KDOT says only a one degree difference outside can make a huge difference.

Some drivers from Wichita found this out the hard way as they were driving through Fredonia towards Pittsburg. They slid off the highway, but managed to get their van back under control.

"It was day and night difference from when we started," says Tyler Napier, driver of the van. "Even getting back onto the highway. We couldn't even get back right on the highway, there was so much ice. And that's when I really realized...I stepped out of my car. I slipped and fell. Then I said OK, yeah, this thing is covered with ice."

"There was a truck that was moving pretty slowly, so we stepped on the gas to try to pass it, because the roads seemed fine. And then the van turned sideways, and then whipped back the other way, and we ended up off the road in the ditch. Luckily we didn't tip or anything," says Nick Rader, passenger of the van.

"Got out and made sure everything on the van was OK. No tires were popped or anything, and kept on our way and slowed down a lot," says Rader.

The KDOT division that includes Pittsburg covers four counties: Crawford, Cherokee, Labette, and Neosho. There's a KDOT crew of nine to 13 workers in each of those counties.

KDOT and law enforcement agencies say don't go out tonight unless it's absolutely necessary. Tomorrow, drivers are being asked to call KDOT or law enforcement agencies to report any slick spots.