Local Teen Raises Money for Camp Barnabas

A talent show and silent auction raises money for Camp Barnabas. The Purdy, Missouri camp gives children with special needs or illnesses the chance to feel "normal."

Local 14 year old Jocelyn Lamp, who has never even been to the camp, decided to put together the event, saying she compelled to help those with challenges she doesn't have to face.

“I just decided to do something good for god and to make Camp Barnabas known and raise money for it for a good thing,” says Lamp.

Parents of children who attend camp are grateful for her generosity.

"Just having this heart that she has, that god has led her to help people with different abilities. She didn't have to do any of this, she chose this she feels this is where god led her to be and she’s doing a phenomenal job,” says Darla Easter. Her daughter has been going to camp for many years and she says its been life changing.

Putting together the 2 hour show and silent auction took a lot of work but it seems to have come easy to the young girl.

"I just feel like we all need to support each other because were all one big family when it comes down to it so we just need to keep each other together and help one another,” adds Lamp.

She's hoping to raise $20,000 for the camp and volunteers and workers at Camp Barnabas say it will go towards scholarships for campers.

“For someone so young especially someone who’s never been to camp before to just get it and just do it and do something that god has laid on their hearts to do and follow through in such a great way has been awesome to watch, it’s been a real pleasure,” says Bethany Douglas, the medical director at the camp.

To learn more about the camp or to donate visit: http://www.campbarnabas.org/#kids