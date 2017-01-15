The Lord's Diner Opens in Pittsburg

After a few delays dinner is served at the Lord's Diner, finally open tonight in Pittsburg, meaning the hungry will always have a place to go for a warm meal.

It’s comfort food on the menu and comfort is exactly what the Lord’s Diner hopes to provide.

David Deveney and Megan Hillhouse have gone without food. They're not homeless anymore but the free meal is one way to save.

“We’re still struggling a little bit but we're getting there and every little bit helps us,” says Megan Hillhouse.

The Lord’s Diner opens its doors to the public, aiming to serve anyone who wants or needs a warm dinner every day of the year. The dinner operation is run by volunteers, Pittsburg city employees working the kitchen on the first night. Already, 900 people have shown interest in volunteering.

“I think what you get back is so much more than what you give and that’s already what we're seeing, people are just excited to be making a difference,” says Lisa Russell, the volunteer coordinator for the Lord’s Diner.

In the Pittsburg area, 17.4% of people don't know where their next meal will come from but here, at least 250 people can be served dinner every day.

“I’ve seen a lot of people struggle where they didn't have any food and I’ve seen them eating out of the dumpsters and this is something definitely that is needed here,” says Hillhouse.

Staff and volunteers hope that when they're in the dining hall, guests feel special and can step away from the personal struggles they may be facing.

“We all need food, we all need drink and we need to be treated with dignity. I think that a lot of people will get a feeling here that they just don't get at other places knowing that there is a community support,” says Matt O’Malley, site director at the Lord’s Diner.

That feeling of comfort is obvious as guests promise to return again.

“We’ll probably be here every day," Hillhouse and Deveney say.

And with that as the expectation for many others that may be down on their luck, staff are confident community donations can help meet the demand.

“They haven't missed a meal in Wichita in 14 years. The need will always be there and I have a feeling we will be here until this is no hunger,” says O’Malley.

60 people were fed tonight and the Lord’s Diner will be open every day from 5:30 to 7:30. It’s always in need of volunteers and donations of food, or money.

For more information call 620-240-4143

