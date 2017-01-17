Mercy Hospital Joplin Named Lung Cancer Screening Center of Excellence

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., while Missouri is seventh on the list of states with the most lung cancer cases.

Mercy Hospital Joplin is helping to fight that trend as it has been named a Screening Center of Excellence by the national Lung Cancer Alliance (LCA) for its ongoing commitment to responsible lung cancer screening.

Low-dose CT screening for lung cancer carried out safely, efficiently and equitably saves tens of thousands of lives a year. Mercy Hospital Joplin offers this screening.

“Mercy Hospital Joplin is dedicated to providing patients with the highest quality care,” said Dr. Stephen L. Meyer, a thoracic surgeon with Mercy Clinic Cardiac, Thoracic and Vascular Surgery and chief of staff at the hospital. “Low-dose CT screening has shown to be the only proven method to detect lung cancer at an early and treatable stage. We are thrilled to be part of this elite group, setting an example for responsible screening practices across the country.”

Designated Screening Centers of Excellence are committed to providing clear information based on current evidence on who is a candidate for lung cancer screening and complying with comprehensive standards. These standards are based on best practices for controlling screening quality, radiation dose and diagnostic procedures within an experienced, multi-disciplinary clinical setting. They were developed by professional bodies such as the American College of Radiology, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network and the International Early Lung Cancer Action Program.

“We are proud and honored to be working with Mercy Hospital Joplin as a Lung Cancer Alliance Screening Center of Excellence. The hospital staff’s commitment to practice responsible lung cancer screening will lead to advancements in research and many lives saved. They are an example to follow,” said Laurie Fenton Ambrose, LCA president and CEO.

Patients appropriate for lung cancer screening are between the ages of 55 and 74, have a 30-pack-year history of cigarette smoking and, if having stopped smoking, must have done so within the last 10 years.