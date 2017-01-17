Health insurance marketplace experts to offer multiple enrollment events on Jan. 21

The deadline is looming: Open enrollment in the health insurance marketplace ends Jan. 31, 2017. After that date, health insurance will only be available to those qualifying through a special enrollment period. Help, however, is still available for those looking to sign up or switch plans.

“Despite information forecasting change for the Affordable Care Act, it’s still the law of the land and alterations shouldn’t immediately affect coverage,” says certified application counselor Cyndi Bussen. “Right now, this is about getting individuals covered in the way that’s best for them. We want people to bring their questions to us so we can help them.”

On Jan. 21, nonpartisan, licensed counselors will be available to offer free assistance to individuals that need to enroll or re-enroll in a health insurance plan through the health insurance marketplace (healthcare.gov). Six locations, all open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be open on that day throughout southwest Missouri:

Cover Missouri Office (3318 S. National Ave., Springfield)

Cox North Hospital (1423 N. Jefferson Ave., Springfield)

Cox Medical Center Branson (525 Branson Landing Blvd., Branson)

Cox Monett Hospital (801 Lincoln Ave., Monett) Help is available in Spanish.

CMH Marketplace Office (2001 W. Broadway Ave., Bolivar)

Joplin Public Library (300 S Main St., Joplin)

This offer isn’t only for the uninsured. There are a variety of competitive plans available, so those looking to switch to another plan have options. If finances are an issue, assistance is available for those who qualify: Eighty-five percent of Missourians that purchased a plan in 2014 qualified for financial assistance.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are also available. Those coming for assistance should bring Social Security Numbers and dates of birth for anyone to be included on the health plan. Recent tax records can be helpful when determining income, but are not required.

For more information about the event or to make an appointment, call 417-269-2945.