Eagle Beverage's Snow Recognized in National Spotlight Program

Kansas beer distribution company Eagle Beverage is pleased to announce that Jenny Snow, Office Manager, has been recognized in the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) Employee Spotlight Program. Snow has worked for Eagle Beverage for 16 years, having started as an administrative assistant in 2001.

America’s more than 3,000 independent beer distribution facilities employ 135,000 men and women in communities across the country. The NBWA Employee Spotlight Program highlights standout beer distribution employees and showcases their achievements.

“It is often noted that many beer distribution companies are family-owned and -operated, and many of these businesses operate as an extended ‘family,’ with employees who have worked in the business for 5, 10, 15 years or more,” said NBWA President & CEO Craig Purser. “NBWA’s Employee Spotlight Program recognizes these standout employees who are the face of the American beer industry in their communities.”

Eagle Beverage President Steve Beykirch said, “Jenny is a wonderful employee and an even better person. She has been the cornerstone of our business, always the consummate professional.”

“She is truly an exceptional team member who is prompt, courteous, self-motivated, highly talented and makes our entire team better,” Beykirch continued. “We are blessed to have her on our team.”

Jenny has coordinated many projects for our company and our community. This past year she brought in Sarah Panzau to speak with local high school and college students about making responsible choices. She is a key employee at Eagle Beverage, one of our 25 employees at Eagle Beverage. Jenny is always helping other members of our team and also manages our Administrative team. She is truly a critical asset to our company and we are thrilled she was recognized by the NBWA for her service and dedication to our industry.

Jenny cares deeply for our Frontenac community and is active with several local civic duties. Jenny and her husband Mike Snow reside in Frontenac with their two beautiful children.