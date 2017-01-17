Women Helping Women: A Fairy Godmother Fund gives $18,905 in 2016

Looking back over 2016, Women Helping Women: A Fairy Godmother Fund board members are proud of the year’s accomplishments. Through one-time grants of $500 or less, WHW donated nearly $19,000 to women in southeast Kansas throughout 2016. Forty-eight women received grants, averaging $393 each, which were paid directly to vendors to meet emergency needs such as needed car repairs, dental work, and more. Without Women Helping Women, these women would have been left with nowhere else to turn.

“I may have just cried a little,” Marcee Binder, director of Wesley House, said when she saw the end-of-year total. “Look at how many women we kept employed and housed for $500 or less! Pretty amazing!”

These grants are truly meaningful to the women who receive them. From the family unable to transport their infant children because the rear windshield was busted out of their car, to the senior who never left her home because her front door would not shut and lock and she was unable to afford the repairs, to the single mother walking her three children ten miles everyday just to get the oldest to school, the stories of local families in crisis are truly moving.

"Our community is so generous and giving," says co-President of the WHW board Laura Lee Washburn. "We have no real overhead for or organization, so donations go right to the people who need help the most. With these grants, were able to help not just the 48 women who applied, but also their family members, about 150 people in Southeast Kansas."

While members of the board of directors are proud of the good work WHW has been able to do in our community, 2016’s impressive numbers are also seen as a call to action. These grants are only made possible by generous donations of community members and continuous fundraising. These grants can only continue as long as individuals and organizations in southeast Kansas continue to demonstrate their generosity by making contributions to the Fairy Godmother Fund.

Donations can be sent to WHW Fairy Godmothers, Community Foundation of SEK, P.O. Box 1448, 100 S. Broadway, Ste. 100, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Checks should be payable to the Community Foundation of SEK with “WHW Fairy Godmothers” written in the memo line.